Evelyn  Christensen

On Saturday, December 4th, 2021 Evelyn H. Christensen passed peacefully at Pine Ridge Garden, at the age of 93.
Evelyn, known to most simply as “Evie”, was born in Hudson, WI on March 2,1928 to Arthur and Louise Jorstad. She was part of the Hudson High School class of 1946. After high school, she lived for a brief time in Ann Arbor, MI before returning back to Hudson with her two children. Evie was a secretary for 24 years at Andersen Windows; retiring in 1990.
Evelyn spent the better part of her life in a meticulously kept house on Myrtle Street. Her gardens and yard were always trimmed and tidy; blooming and producing delicious rhubarb and raspberries. Inside, Evie also created beautiful things. All of her family, many friends and charitable causes were recipients of hand-crafted quilts. Evie’s attention to detail and precision was admired by all who held one of her quilts or pieces of Hardanger. Evelyn was also deeply proud of her Norwegian roots: Lefse, Lutefisk and a strong Lutheran faith were hallmarks of her life. She was active at Bethel Lutheran Church in Hudson: singing in the choir and participating in the Scandinavian Food Fest.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Louise Jorstad and her sister, Felice Leadholm.
She will be missed by her son, Mark (Mary) Christensen and her daughter, Gail (Jim) Bleier; her five grandchildren: Jason (Jennifer) Christensen, Jessica (Joel) Greenblatt, Aaron (Sarah) Bleier, Andy (Katie) Bleier and Alysha (Jeremy) Gilstrap; and eight great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Bethel Lutheran Church.
Thank you to the kind, compassionate and tireless staff of Pine Ridge and Lakeview Hospice.
Rest in peace, Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Aunt Evie and Friend.
