Evelyn Mae Jaeger passed away, surrounded by her children, on December 20, 2021. She was born on May 23, 1955 in Duluth, MN.
Throughout her life, Evie lived in Columbia Heights, Coon Rapids, New Richmond, Roberts, and settled in River Falls, WI, with her two kitties, Max and Sam. She had a successful career as a Title Closer for over twenty years. Evie enjoyed attending play productions with friends, knitting, beadwork and DIY home renovation projects. She never missed a Packer game and her favorite place to be was in the stands of Lambeau Field with her friends and family.
Evie was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She was a strong woman, determined to create a life of love and joy; her warm, compassionate spirit will carry on with those who knew her.
Evie is preceded in death by her Mother, Betty Brackenbury; her friend and loving Father of her children, Dan Jaeger.
She is survived in death by her Father, Bill Brackenbury; sister Irene (Pat); brother Robert (Patty); son Shannon (Teri); daughters Keena and Kelsie (Dave); grandsons Anthony, Jordon, Andrew (Keara), Michael, Kaden; granddaughters Aleasha (Ryan), Maria (Nick), Makena; and many friends and colleagues.
There will be a Celebration of Life on January 7th, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel Ballroom (formerly Best Western) in River Falls, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter and consider adoption of an animal in need of a home.
