Florence Beer

Of Houlton WI

Was called home by our Heavenly Father on April 15, 2021 at the age of 91. A Memorial Service will be held at 5pm on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at FAIRVIEW CEMETERY, 6373 N Osgood Ave, Stillwater.

