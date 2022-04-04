Floyd C. Nahkala

Floyd Clifford Nahkala, 1935-2022 (age 86)
Floyd was a Naval Aircraft Mechanic in the U.S. Naval Airforce from 1953-1957 after he graduated from Fredric High School in 1953. After his service, he was employed as a tool and die machinist. He retired from MPM in 2000 with 27 years of service.
Floyd was a talented musician; he played the piano, trumpet and accordion. He enjoyed performing polka music and singing with a barber shop quartet, The Indianhead Chorus.
Floyd also enjoyed singing at his church, where he was a faithful member of the Church of Christ near New Richmond, Wisconsin where he was also a bible school teacher for the younger members.
Floyd is survived by his daughters: Valencia Farrell, Christy Glosup, Jennifer Bennett (Robert); grandchildren Kelly McGill, Brendan Farrell, Lauren Bennett, Morgan Bennett, Christopher Glosup, Joel, Kristin, Nicole, Kevin, Adam, John, Kerry, Sierra, Joe and Chris; great-grandchildren: Ryan, Alexander, Kinsley, Lincoln and Jordan, Jack; ex-wife Joann Nahkala and her children Michele Moyer, Debbie (Rob) Beard and Greg Veldhouse.
Floyd is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Floyd was preceded in death by his father Jack Nahkala; mother Mary Nahkala; brothers Vincent Nahkala and Kenneth Nahkala; sister Doris (Nahkala) Kieffer; mother of Floyd’s children Gail (Baker) Nahkala.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
