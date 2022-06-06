Frances M Birkmose, aged 100 years young, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2022, at Red Cedar Canyon Assisted Living. Fran was born in Hudson on October 10, 1921, to Rudolph and Lillian (Johnson) Birkmose, and lived there all but 7 of her 100 years. She was the last of the Birkmose family. But the Birkmose name will live on through C.J. Birkmose gift to the city of Hudson; as many will know it as Birkmose Park, overlooking the scenic downtown Hudson area. Fran was graduated from Hudson High School in 1939 and from Rasmussen Business College in 1941, with a degree as a legal secretary. Fran was a great debater in High School and although she liked her work as a legal secretary for the IRS, her dream job would have been as an attorney. Fran loved music, was an avid reader, and an enthusiastic sports fan. Fran loved watching tennis, which she had played when she was younger, but her favorite team by far were the Green Bay Packers. Go Pack!
Fran left behind her nieces and nephews Richard (Cheryl) Hardin, David (Carol) Hardin, Jody (Terry) Van Domelen and Janelle (Daniel) Lemke; her great-nieces and nephews, James (Amy) Gebhard and their children, Alexandra, Griffin and Beckett and James’ father Jim Gebhard; Aaron Hardin; Sarah (Keith) La Mothe and their children, Elizabeth, Ruth, Grace, Rebekah, and Jonathan; Carrie (Daniel) Floyd; Rob Strnad and sons David Hole and Robert Strnad; Dr. Caroline (Grant Dobbe) Hardin and their children Alan and Radia; Andrew (Nilajah) Hardin; Samuel (Kendra) Lemke and their children Isabella, Isaac and Lucas; Benjamin (Nadia) Lemke and their daughter Mika, and Rose Lemke. Fran was also blessed with wonderful friendships during her lifetime and her special friends Emy, Cheryl, Deb and Deanne shared life and laugher, fun and friendship with Fran for many years, and in the last few years helped Fran (when allowed!) with cheerfulness and goodwill.
Fran was met in heaven by her brother Chester Birkmose and his infant daughter, Janice; her sister Milly Hardin and brother-in-law Harvey Hardin; her niece Maren Gebhard, and great-niece Elizabeth Hardin-Strnad.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Red Cedar Canyon and Lakeview Hospice in Stillwater for their care and attention. There are too many of you to name, but know you made all the difference in her last years and days. Fran was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Hudson for all of her 100 years; a loving thanks to Pastor Kendra Grams for being with Fran at the end. Private family services are being held.
