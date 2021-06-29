Frances Meyer

Frances (Fran) Katherine Meyer passed away peacefully on June 23, 2021 surrounded by the love of her friends and family at the age of 82. Fran was born in River Falls, Wisconsin on September 18, 1938 to Eugene and Clara Meyer and was the third of six children. In 1953, at the young age of 15, Fran left home to join the Sisters of St. Joseph’s Superior to pursue her dream of becoming a nun and serving the Lord, where she made lifelong friendships with several of the women from the congregation. Fran went on to study at St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing in Marshfield, and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1964. She spent over five decades continuing to serve God’s purpose, and without question was one of the most compassionate and caring nurses to her patients and an exceptional mentor to her colleagues. In 1989, Fran was instrumental in developing the Professional Home Care Providers Association (PHP) which still exists as a valuable resource to nurses in Wisconsin to this day. She served on the Board of Directors for 25 years. Fran was recognized for her numerous accomplishments throughout her years; however, she was most proud to be a recipient of the Nightingale Awards for Excellence in Nursing Practices in 2008. Fran was a long-time resident of Brown Deer, Wisconsin, proudly moving into her home in 1972. Fran’s last few years were spent at Alexian Village, where she shared her beautiful smile and positivity with new friends, caring staff, and volunteers. Fran loved her family dearly, and looked forward to any family gathering, but especially enjoyed the family reunions held in her home town of River Falls. Fran enjoyed sending and receiving cards, and she kept them all. Her greatest passion; though, was for dogs. She leaves behind her precious Hego who is in the caring hands of a loving family. Fran is survived by siblings: Shirley Obermueller, Barbara (Barry) Lindsay, Gerald (Rosemary) Meyer, sister-in-law Dorothy Meyer and many nieces and nephews, as well as a never-ending list of lifelong friends. Fran is preceded in death by her parents: Eugene and Clara Meyer siblings: Norbert “Bud” Meyer and Lorraine Feltes. nieces: Donna Obermueller, Mary Felts, Debbie Meyer, Becky Meyer Nephew: Mike Feltes Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at St. Bridget Catholic Church in River Falls with Fr. Jerry Harris officiating. Visitation will also be Friday from 10-11 am at the church. Interment will be in St. Bridget Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fran’s name are kindly requested to any dog rescue or Humane Society. Fran, you will be dearly missed. May you rest in peace. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Frances Meyer
