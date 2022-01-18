Francis D. Mondor

Francis “Frank” Mondor, age 81, of Somerset, WI, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 at his home. Francis was born the son of Adelma and Delima (Germain) Mondor on July 9, 1940 in New Richmond. He grew up and graduated in New Richmond with the class of 1958. Francis joined the US Navy and served 4 years. Upon completing his service, Frank purchased what would become the family farm near Somerset. He married Joyce Demulling on August 24, 1963 and they were blessed with 6 children. Francis farmed and worked as a welder at Doboy for a short time before going to work as a machinist at 3M, retiring in 1997. After 42 beautiful years of marriage, Joyce passed away on January 28, 2006. On March 2, 2007, he married Robbie Hokenson. They enjoyed almost 15 wonderful years together. Francis was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was known as a prankster and enjoyed many good laughs. His hobbies included hunting, camping, fishing and playing cards. He liked to take trips to the casino, tend to his garden, and work on the farm. Frank also enjoyed woodworking, traveling and watching the Packers.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Adelma and Delima Mondor; wife, Joyce Mondor; step-sons, Donald Hokenson, Glenn Hokenson; siblings, Clifford (Ruth and Gloria) Mondor, Vivian (Clarence) Mendel, Doris (Ed) Riopell, Wally Mondor, Iris (Ray) Gramke, Joe Mondor, Joyce Mondor (wife of Jim), Mary Mondor (wife of Ralph). Francis is survived by his wife, Robbie Mondor; children, Michelle (Tim) Lomnes, Renee (Jeremy) Tolzman, Lisa (Dan) Gareis, Dan Mondor, Becky (Simon) Albrecht, Larry (Amanda) Mondor; step-son, Gary (Carol) Hokenson; step daughter-in-law, Linda Hokenson; grandchildren, Mike, Desiree (Brandon), Mac, Tyler (Carlee), Christi (Ryan), Chelsey, Tori (Ethan), Alexis, Alena, Brandon, Brianna; step-grandchildren, Kari Lynn (Tom), Eric (Laura), Andy (Lori), Alex, Lindsay (Jahmel); and 16 great grandchildren; siblings, Bernard (Annette) Mondor, Jim Mondor, Ralph Mondor, Shirley (Wayne) Thompson, Mary Mondor (wife of Wally), Mary Mondor (wife of Joe); and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 4-8 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Avenue New Richmond, WI and on Friday from 10-11 am at the church. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11 am at St. Anne’s Catholic Church 141 Church Hill Road Somerset, WI 54025 and streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/francis-mondor-01-16-2022/. Interment will be in St. Anne’s Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
