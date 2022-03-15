Frank Thomas Demma, age 75, passed away at his home in Roberts, WI on March 8, 2022. He was born in Saint Paul, MN to Frank and Katherine Demma. From an early age, Frank always lived life his way.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Angela Melland and Gina Foley; and grandson Tim RivDearmon.
Frank is survived by his loving partner, Mary Zigan; children Kendra (Mike Murray) Ferguson, Kelly (Randy) Rohwedder, Frank (Glenda) Demma, Tom (Wendy) Demma, and Brandon (Leslie) Demma; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; siblings Sandy Joyal, Bob (Joan) Demma, Marlene (Allen) Bednarek, and Kathy (Tom) Puente; many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
At Frank’s request, interment will be private, memorials are preferred to Wounded Warriors Project.
