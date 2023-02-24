Franklin Delano Kvam, 88, of Hudson, WI, passed away on February 11, 2023. He was born on December 5, 1934, in Decorah, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Myrtle Kvam. Frank was one of seven siblings and spent much of his life in Minnesota.
Frank received his education at the University of Minnesota in St. Cloud. He briefly worked at John Marshall High School in Rochester as a teacher and spent the majority of his career working at Honeywell. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and will be deeply missed by his family.
Frank was a man of strong faith and was a member of the Valley Community Presbyterian Church and Hudson Presbyterian Church. He served as a Deacon and Elder. He was known for his love of fishing, hunting, reading, his pets, and spending time with his family. Frank met his wife Joan thru his sister Gloria and the Hudson church and were married shortly thereafter in 1986 and moved to Hudson in 1995.
Frank is survived by his sister, Patricia Hoehn, daughter, Susan (James), son, Troy, step sons Bill (Susan), John (Linda), step daughter Kris, granddaughters, Eva and Lucy and step grandchildren Katie, Ben, and Amber, and great step grandson Liam. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
A graveside service will be held along with combined burial service with his predeceased wife Joan (Rutherford) Kvam on May 20th, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at the Willow River Cemetary in Hudson. Any memorials can be directed to the First Presbyterian Church in Hudson.
Frank will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.
