Frederick “Fritz” Anthony Meyer, age 80 of Hudson died on March 4, 2023.
Frederick was born in Auburndale, Wisconsin on July 28, 1942, to Alfred and Odelia (Burr) Meyer. He graduated from Loyal High School in 1960 and UW-River Falls in 1969. On August 5, 1967, he married Judy Fauske at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua, Wisconsin.
Fritz never knew a stranger. He could strike up a conversation with anyone and make them quickly feel like a long-time friend. Because of this gift, he went through life with a wide circle of friends, usually at the center of the humor of any gathering. Throughout adulthood he was often found spending time with his friends either playing cards or golfing. These weekly times were always filled with laughs and maybe a little beer.
Fritz’s faith was a big part of his life, and he was a long-time member at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Because there are 31 chapters in the book of Proverbs, everyone living under Fritz’s roof made it a habit to read one chapter a day in their daily Bible-reading time. Not only was his faith important to him, but so was his family. He and Judy raised a daughter and three sons in Hudson.
Whether it was Hudson athletics, the Badgers, the Brewers, or the Packers, Fritz loved watching sports. Everyone who met him knew of his Wisconsin sports allegiance, as he often wore clothing with one of his beloved teams’ logos. He was active in the Hudson Booster Club, where he served as president. Fritz also coached his sons in basketball and baseball and was a true motivator! He was especially proud of helping Mark and Jay with the Pepsi Hot Shot competition and his volunteer work for the Hudson Basketball Association.
Fritz will be remembered as a handy person who could figure out how to fix anything. His ability to build or mend something earned him the nickname “The Specialist.” His tool collection grew over the years as he built various kinds of shelves, doll houses, doll cradles, and crafted rocking horses for his grandchildren. He also spent many hours helping Kirk and Stacy finish their cabin in Cumberland. His career included building new homes for Wausau Homes and helping families with their home loans and mortgages for First Federal of La Crosse / Associated Bank.
Growing up on a dairy farm near Loyal, then living in Hudson for over 50 years, his roots ran deep in Wisconsin. But he still saw the world and experienced different places. It began when he served in the Army in Germany. He also traveled to Maui, Germany, Disney World, Branson, Scotland, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden on family vacations. Trips to Packer games at Lambeau and across the country, as well as the annual Catfish Crew trips to Madison for the State High School Basketball Tournament were favorite traditions. Not necessarily because of the sporting events, but because of the quality time he spent with friends and family.
Fritz is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy, his children Stacy (Kirk) Klund, Mark (Jonay) Meyer, Jay (Shelli) Meyer, Chip (Melissa) Meyer; 8 grandchildren Skylar, Makena, Hunter, Emma, Leah, Zane, Betsy, Bennett; siblings Sister Virdean Meyer, Rich (Judy), Larry (Virginia), Allen (Diane), Danny, Randy (Pam), Bob (Coni); sister-in-law Judy Meyer; many cousins, nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred & Odelia Meyer, brother Ronnie Meyer, and sister-in-law Diane Meyer.
Visitation 11 AM-12 Noon with Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon, Saturday, March 11, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. The service will be livestreamed-click here for the link. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to a charity of your choice.
