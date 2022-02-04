Frederick Hallamek, Jr.

Frederick Joseph Hallamek, Jr., age 85 of Houlton, Wisconsin, died January 20, 2022 at Woodwinds Hospital in Woodbury, Minnesota. Fred was born on November 14, 1936 in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Fredrick Sr. and Ann (Wolf) Hallamek. On July 29, 1972, he was united in marriage to Carol Christopherson at the Fort Snelling Chapel in Minneapolis. Fred worked as an architect at 3M for over 30 years.
He is survived by his sons, Jude Hallamek and Randy Hallamek; and extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Carol; son Fred III and his parents.
A private celebration of Fred’s life will be held by his family.
Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.