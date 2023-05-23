Gail Lee Casey

Gail Lee (Pederson) Casey Age 83 of Stillwater Minnesota, formerly of New Richmond, Wisconsin
Passed away peacefully Saturday, May 20, 2023 at The Lakes at Stillwater. Gail was the second child born to Virginia and Parnell Pederson on September 14, 1939 and was raised in New Richmond, Wisconsin. She attended UW - Eau Claire for one year before becoming employed with 3M. She married John “Jack” Walsh in 1961, and stayed home to raise their four daughters in Somerset, WI. While raising her family she returned to college at UW-River Falls to obtain her Bachelor and Master Degrees in Social Work, graduating in 1987. Gail married John Casey in 1994, and they cherished nine years together. They built a home on South Fish Lake in Star Prairie, WI, where they enjoyed the outdoors, watching the Packers, and hosting her children and grandchildren. They made several trips to Arizona, where they planned to retire. Gail had a rewarding and meaningful career as a Social Worker for St. Croix County. She was the coordinator of the Alzheimer’s and Community Options Programs, providing in-home support services for the elderly and disabled. She retired in 2005 and moved to Stillwater, Minnesota. Gail was strong in her faith and in her love for family. She enjoyed her friends, entertaining, cooking, baking, fashion, golfing, traveling, creating family traditions, attending Al-Anon meetings, and “doing her paperwork.” Gail loved her family dearly. A survivor in the face of hardship, she was fiercely loyal yet gentle. She’ll be remembered as a devoted caretaker, thoughtful planner, and loving mother and grandmother. Gail is preceded in death by parents, Parnell and Virginia Pederson; husband, John Casey; first husband, John Walsh; significant other, Gary Eyler; son-in-law, Steve Pasell; brothers, Peter and Gary Pederson; and brother-in-law, Tom Satterlund. She is survived by daughters, Laura (Rob) Rydberg, Julie Pasell, Jacqueline (Jeff) Brenizer, and Kathleen (Tim) Struemke; grandchildren, Zane and Grace VonHoltum, Nolan (Karlie), Shelby, and Marcus Pasell, Alicia (Leo) Vedder, AJ (Grace) Walsh-Brenizer and Beau Brenizer, Kaitlyn, Jackson (Julia), Allison, and Shealyn Struemke; great-grandchildren, Kenzie, Kaylie, and Kyler Pasell, Kai, Nevaeh, and Ana Vedder, and Marietta Struemke; siblings, Joel (Judy) Pederson and Janice Satterlund; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Funeral Services will be held 11AM Friday, May 26th at First Lutheran Church, 218 County Rd K, New Richmond, WI, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment at New Richmond Cemetery following the service. A special thank you to the wonderful caregivers at St. Croix Health Center, The Lakes at Stillwater, and Hospice of the Midwest.
Bradshaw| 651-439-5511 | BradshawFuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.