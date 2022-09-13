Garthe Duxbury

“My farm is a heaven; here dwells rest, security, and happiness.” Garthe Ray Duxbury, 64, of Pigeon Falls, Wisconsin, passed away at his farm on September 5th, 2022.
Born on January 8th, 1958, in La Crosse, WI, to Phyllis and Larry Duxbury, Garthe was the first of four children. Garthe’s schooling took him across Wisconsin, beginning and ending in Blair, WI; where fate brought him back to his high school sweetheart, Jill. They were united in marriage on September 3, 1977, at Blair First Lutheran Church. Together they raised three daughters.
Garthe worked hard, and he enjoyed life. He owned Hudson Commercial Roofing from 1981 to 2006 and finished his career with Greenleaf Trucking, Inc. out of Taylor, WI. He had many hobbies and interests, including hunting, gardening, motorcycling, snowmobiling, cooking, and discussing politics. His laugh was contagious. He was generous and never expected anything in return. There was nothing he enjoyed more than the company of his family and friends.
Garthe is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Jill; daughters, Naomi (Justin) Morgan of Twinsburg, OH, Jennifer (Matt) Fraley of Columbus, MN, and Brianna (Fiancé, Tyler) Duxbury of Madison, WI; grandchildren, Thatcher, Charles, and Graham Morgan, and Leo and Brayden Fraley; mother, Phyllis Duxbury; sisters, Gwen (David) Meyer, Dena (Scott) Spanjers, and Nicole (Jim) Lund; and many nieces and nephews; as well as beloved dogs, Gilligan and Ginger. He is preceded in death by his father, Larry Duxbury.
Garthe enjoyed the serenity of sitting by the barn and taking in sunsets, wildlife, and the views. May those same beautiful views bring peace and comfort to his family and friends, who can think of him, and remember his strong faith, positive attitude, and zest for life.
Funeral Services for Garthe will be Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Upper Pigeon Creek Lutheran Church at 3:00 p.m. Pastor David Christianson will officiate. Family and friends are welcome to visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services. Burial will immediately follow at the Upper Pigeon Creek Lutheran Cemetery.
The Jensen- Modjeski Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, 715-963-2311.
