Gary A. Korbel

Gary Allen Korbel, age 72, of River Falls, WI, died unexpectedly on January 11, 2023 at Mayo Hospital in Menomonie, WI.
Gary was born on August 25, 1950, in Minneapolis, MN to George and Mary Ann (Barstad) Korbel. He graduated from Spring Valley High School and, shortly thereafter, enlisted in the United States Army. After his discharge, he began a career at Andersen Windows, this year would been his 51st year. His life fulfillment was his work as he had yet to make any arrangements for retirement. Gary met Paula in 1986, they then married on August 5th, 1987. They had one child together, Katrina, who was born on February 1st, 1989. They parted ways after 21 years but remained friends.
Sports were his favorite pastime- as he was an avid golfer, Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Twins fan. He also enjoyed fast cars in the 60s and 70s, spending time at the lake in the 80s, riding Harleys in the 90s, and spending time with his best friends from Spring Valley. Life slowed down as he got older, he enjoyed his Monday night golf leagues after work and spending weekly visits with his daughter and son-in-law.
He is survived by his daughter, Katrina (Jeff Richert) Korbel; one grandson on the way, Gunner Allen Richert, siblings; Gwen (Bill) Couch, Kevin (Christine) Korbel, best friends; Jack (Bonnie) Hannack and Gregg (Jane) Kado; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson. Private family interment at Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls, WI.
