Gary A. Olson

Gary Allan Olson, age 64 of New Richmond, WI died on Monday, August 7, 2023, at the St. Croix Health Center in New Richmond. Gary was born the son of Victor and LaRayne Olson on November 17, 1958, in New Richmond. He grew up on the farm where he tended to his chores, drove tractor, and enjoyed riding his Yamaha scooter. Gary attended school in Osceola, Wanderoos, and Balsam Lake, WI. Gary was the torch bearer in the 1974 State Special Olympics in Madison. He was confirmed at West Immanual Church in 1976. He worked at St. Croix Industries in the workshop. He liked professional wrestling, cartoons, and classic TV shows like The Andy Griffith Show. Gary was an easy-going, kind person who loved to laugh. He is preceded in death by his father, Victor Olson, and his grandparents. Gary is survived by his mother, LaRayne Olson; siblings, Debbie (Dale) Gerhardt, Mark (Beth) Olson, Robert (Korrine) Olson, Tom Olson; many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and lots of friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 4 pm with visitation from 3-4 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Avenue New Richmond, WI. The service will be streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/gary-olson-08-07-2023/. Interment will be in the New Richmond Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

Modulist Image

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you