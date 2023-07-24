Gary A. Vier

Gary Alan Vier, age 64 of Baldwin, passed away on July 21, 2023 with family by his side. He was born on February 4, 1959 to parents Laurence and Madolyn (Gaustad) Vier. He graduated from Baldwin High School with the class of 1977. He worked at Andersen Windows for 31 years and retired in 2017 .In school, Gary enjoyed being on the wrestling, football, and track teams. His love of sports would follow him throughout his whole life. He was an avid Wisconsin sports team fan and watched them any chance he got. He loved to go hunting, especially deer hunting.
He married Pamela See in 2001 and together they made many memories traveling to the western states, Jamaica, and Door County. He enjoyed going up north to his cabin in Cushing and would often stop at his favorite winery, Dragon Fly Winery. There was nothing he enjoyed more then a glass of wine.
He will always be remembered for his hard work ethic and his helpful nature. He would always give a helping hand to whoever needed it. He was truly a selfless man even in his last moments.
He will be missed greatly by his daughter Britnie (Richard) Briggs and son Boudy (Tiffany) Vier; grandchildren Noah, Skylee, Hunter, and Kaelyn; step grandchildren Lily, Colten, and Kaylynn; siblings Linda (Tom) Fenton, Greg (Anke) Vier, Doug (Linda) Vier, Lori (Ted) Dutcher, Karen (Bruce) Diamond, Kay (Dave) Anderson; in-laws Penni (Warren) and Polly; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He is precede in death by his wife Pam; parents Laurence and Madolyn Vier; step daughter Brea Kirchoff, and numerous aunts and uncles.
A celebration of life will be held at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin, on Friday, July 28, 2023. Visitation will be from 1-3pm with a service starting at 3pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.