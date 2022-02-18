Jan. 14, 1942 - Feb. 12, 2022
HUDSON, Wis. - Gary Arman, 80, River Falls, Wis., died Saturday, Feb. 12, in Red Cedar Canyon.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 18, at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in River Falls. The services will be livestreamed on the church’s Youtube page. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck, N.D. Burial will be in St. Mary’s cemetery.
Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Trusted Cremation Provider.
