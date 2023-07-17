Gary B. Hanson

Gary Bertin Hanson, 80, died peacefully on June 24, 2023, at his home in Surprise, AZ surrounded by his family.
Gary was born July 15, 1942, in Seattle, WA, the son of Norwin (“Nubby”) and Ida (Haugen) Hanson. After graduating from Mayville High School, Mayville, ND, he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Education from Mayville State University, Mayville, ND. He received his master’s degree in Physics from the University of Wisconsin, Superior, WI and his master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, ND. Gary served honorably in the Army National Guard and Army Reserves for nine years, achieving the rank of Sargent First Class. On June 28, 1968, Gary was united in marriage to Janet Ferguson in Drayton, ND. Over the next fifteen years, the couple lived and taught in East Grand Forks, Cloquet and Morris, MN. During this time in they were blessed with a son Michael and daughter Christina.
In 1982, Gary obtained a position as a chemical engineer with 3M in St. Paul, MN, which brought the family to Hudson, WI. Later, his position with 3M afforded them the opportunity to spend four years in Naples, Italy. After Gary retired in 2002, he and Janet began wintering at Sun City Grand in Surprise, AZ and spending summers on Long Lake in Vergas, MN. In 2012 he was left devastated by the sudden loss of his beloved wife and mother of his children.
Years later while spending time in Arizona, he met Marsha Hershey, his life partner. The couple lived in Sun City Grand where they created a loving home together. He was always encouraging and supportive to Marsha’s family and held a special place in his heart for her grandson Michael Hershey.
Gary’s many interests included woodworking, photography, tennis, aviation, reading and spending time with his friends and family. He cherished his children as well as his granddaughters immensely. Gary had a kind spirit with a gentle demeanor and incomparable generosity. He was a bright light to all and is deeply missed.
Surviving Gary is his son Michael (Elizabeth) Hanson, Hudson, WI; daughter Christina (Louis) Bailey, Seattle, WA; granddaughters, Kennedy and Karter Hanson, Hudson, WI; brother Rodney (Linda) Hanson, Roseau, MN; his partner, Marsha Hershey, Surprise, AZ; as well as his niece, nephew, several cousins, and many extended family members.
Preceding Gary in death are his parents, Nubby and Ida Hanson, and his wife, Janet (Ferguson).
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church, Hudson, WI at 11:00 a.m. at the Highlands Campus. A reception at the church will follow the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.