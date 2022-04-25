Gary J. Nagy, age 84, passed away on April 13, 2022 at Westfields Hospital in New Richmond, WI. Gary was born on August 15, 1937 in South Milwaukee, WI, to parents Steve and Marguerite (Murphy) Nagy. Gary was a hard worker all his life, at the age of 15 Gary started working in construction before becoming a truck driver and moving to River Falls where he met the love of his life Alice Ray and together they had five children. The family then moved back to South Milwaukee. Gary managed a gas station and did mechanical work after that adventure he went into trucking over the road. Which lead him to taking his family to Woodville, Wisconsin. While he trucked his wife and kids did the farming. Sold the farm them moved to New Richmond where he did electrical work for many years. His last adventure was St. Croix Truck & Trailer. Where he did 40 years of sandblasting, painting, and rental equipment. He was a jack-of-all-trades.
He will remain in the hearts of his wife Alice; children Bob, Susan, Sally, and Donald; grandchildren and great grandchildren; Sister Rita (Dave) Hanson; Siblings-in-law Verna Truesdill, Audrey Denninger, Glen Ray, Joellyn Nagy, Bob Chowanec, Russ Hull and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Steve and Marguerite; son Rick; sisters Shirley Chowanec and Rose Hull; parents-in-law Charlie and Myrtle Ray; siblings-in-laws Donald (Alice) Ray, Gordon Truesdill, Gwen (Gene) Kuslick, and George Nagy.
A memorial service will be held on Friday April 22, 2022 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, in Baldwin. Visitation will be from 4-6pm with a prayer service at 6pm. Followed by burial at Baldwin Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the family.
