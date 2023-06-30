Gary Tonne

Gary R. Tonne, age 78 passed away on June 26, 2023. Preceded in death by parents Edwin & Dora. Survived by his wife of 53 years Janice; his children, Cary, Laura, Debra; and his sisters, Marilyn & Gloria.    A Celebration of Gary’s Life will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 1-4 pm with Military Honors at 4 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Avenue New Richmond, WI.  In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Gary’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.  Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

