George Dean

George Lawrence Dean, 74, passed away December 13, 2021 in New Richmond, WI. Born to Jack and Elaine (Moore) Dean on June 30th, 1947, George was a lifelong resident of New Richmond. He married Sheryl (Sher) Smock November 22, 1969 at Immaculate Conception Church in New Richmond, WI and went on to have three children. It was in New Richmond, that he dedicated his life providing for his family, working as a machinist, farming and managing rental properties. Additionally, he also was a long-standing member of the Knights of Columbus. He was extremely proud of his Irish heritage and cherished time with family on St. Patrick’s Day.
George was passionate about sports, especially Wisconsin football teams. He coached each of his children in baseball and in his later years followed his grandchildren’s success with pride. When he wasn’t rooting for the Packers (or coaching from his couch) George also loved to spend any spare time he had, gardening and fishing.
George was preceded in death by his parents, John (Jack) and Elaine; sisters, Mary Kathleen (Kathy) Knoebel, Margaret McNamara; and his beloved wife, Sheryl. He is survived by his siblings, John (MaryAnn) Dean, Patricia (Rick) Casey, and Colleen (Salvatore) Lovinello. Children, Michelle Dean, Shaun (Jennifer) Dean and Patrick (Florence) Dean. Grandchildren, Caitlyn Marks, Bailey Germain, Brady Dean, Brennan Dean and Annie Dean.
Services: To be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.