George Turner

George B. Turner born May 14, 1941 passed away at his home on September 30, 2021 after succumbing to lung disease. To those of us who knew this man we will mourn our loss, laugh about his stories, cry until we are angry, and in time finally be happy that he is just at peace now. He will share his heavenly space with his wife, Marlene M. Turner, who preceded him in death. He left on this earth two adult children who will tell the story of their life with this man, their names are Lee R. Turner and Joann M. Brinkman (Turner) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A special thank you to his companion, Barb Vold for staying with him through his journey. No services will be held at this time. Cards can be received at 2021 2nd St. West, Menomonie, WI 54751. Cremation services provided by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

