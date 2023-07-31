Georgia Mae Hase, age 89 of Hager City, died July 15th, 2023 at the Ellsworth Health Services. Georgia was born February 15th, 1934 in Bagely, Wisconsin; the daughter of James and Beulah (Quaterman) Champion. She was raised in Maiden Rock where she attended school. On August 8th, 1960, she was united in marriage to her best friend; Ernest Hase at the Lutheran Church in Red Wing, Minnesota. This union would be further blessed with four children.
Georgia worked many years as a waitress in Maiden Rock and Bay City and for 63 Tavern. She also worked for many years at Red Wing Industries. However, many will remember her presence and smile working as the manager at Myrons Hallmark for 30 plus years in Red Wing. She absolutely loved working there and created many lasting friendships.
Georgia was an ardent gardener thanks to Ernie with his green thumb. She especially enjoyed him planting perennials that would welcome the Hummingbirds and the butterflies.
On Sundays, look out! Green and gold ran through her veins and she always made time to watch her beloved Green Bay Packers. She was very proud of Ernie being in the Armed Forces. She was in the Women’s Auxiliary.
Furthermore, she loved playing games. Whenever her family got together the cards always came out. She was always the first at the table. From Canasta (which was always the loudest), 9 card, Euchre, Kings Corner, Bingo and so many more. Plus putting puzzles together. She loved the boisterous atmosphere at the same time was there to win. Make no mistake about it, if she cleared her card, she let out a firm Bingo! She probably wore out her keys on her computer playing Mahjongg. She LOVED to read.
She loved watching birds thru all the seasons. But the Hummingbirds were her favorite. Her family meant the world to her. Georgia will live in the hearts of her children: James Holt, Rhonda (Mike) Johnson and Ernest (Toad) Hase and son-in-law Mike Becker. Along with her 13 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren. Sister Joan Doherty. Sisters/brothers-in-law Eugene (Helen) Hase, Joe Hase, Charlotte Borst, Susie Siewert, Brother-in-laws James Halverson and Leonard (Reid) Miller. Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ernest, Daughter Cindy Becker; siblings Mildred (Orville) Carstens, James Champion, infant stillborn brother Richard Lee; Brothers/sisters-in-laws Robert, Ronald, Thomas, Howard, infant Neil Hase, Shirley Halverson and Mary Miller. She had a very special friend while in the Nursing home named Betty Christon whom she adored.
A memorial service honoring Georgia’s life will be Saturday August 19th with a visitation at 10am prior to the 11am service at O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Ellsworth. Memorials preferred to the discretion of the family. Burial will be at a later date in the Maiden Rock Cemetery. Cremation and memorial services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Ellsworth, Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.