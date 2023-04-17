Gerald Frey

Gerald W. Frey, age 88, of New Richmond, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2023, at Westfields Hospital. Jerry was born on December 28, 1934, to Ted and Gladys Frey in River Falls, WI. In July of 1957, Jerry married Bernadine Purfeerst at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in River Falls, WI. Soon after, Jerry and Bernie moved to New Richmond and started their family in their westside neighborhood near Monette Park. Jerry worked at Andersen Windows for 41 years, and in addition to his day job, worked at McCabe’s Shamrock as a bartender and later managed the liquor room for decades.

Much of Jerry’s life was devoted to public service. Jerry served as mayor of New Richmond from 1978-1982; in addition, he spent 17 years as a city alderman, 14 years as a utility board commissioner, and 11 years on the housing authority board. Jerry was instrumental in the development of the Hatfield Park softball complex and was the concession manager for many years.

Jerry was an Honorary Life member of the New Richmond Council #2845 Knights of Columbus, where he served an active role for 62 years. He served as Grand Knight and held the role of Financial Secretary for 33 years. Jerry was also a 40-year member of the Lawrence P. Gherty Fourth Degree Assembly #1947 and served as Faithful Navigator and Faithful Comptroller for 36 years. Jerry’s constant presence and caretaking at the KC Hall since it was built in 1978 was vital to the success of the organization. Jerry also served as the State of Wisconsin Softball Chairman for many years, connecting even further with his community. Jerry was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, serving on the Parish Council and as a Trustee.

In all of Jerry’s years of work and public service, he most enjoyed and appreciated the countless connections and lifelong friends he made.

Jerry was proud of his family. He took great joy in watching his grandchildren grow, attending birthdays, baseball games, and enjoying visits from children and pets alike. His enduring generosity was felt by all.

Jerry is survived by his children, Steve (Peggy) Frey, Tom (Sue) Frey, Brian (Brenda) Frey, and Lisa (Pat) Earley; as well as his 10 grandchildren, Kristine, Katie, Alison, Patrick, Jared, Kyle, Landon, James, Erin, and John; and 6 great grandchildren, Keegan, Keira, Ryan, Parker, Whitnee, and Scarlette; and many nieces and nephews. Jerry is further survived by sisters-in-law, Judy Frey, Barb Kraemer, Pat Purfeerst, and Kathleen Purfeerst. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Gladys; his wife, Bernadine (2009); brother, Lorin (Beaner) Frey; and brothers-in-law, Jerry and Lawrence Purfeerst, and Dan Kraemer.

Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday April 15, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond.

