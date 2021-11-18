Gerald “Jerry” Bridges

Gerald Randolf “Jerry” Bridges, age 88 of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Red Cedar Canyon in Hudson. Jerry was born September 20, 1933 in Sioux City, IA to Randolph and Myrtle (Larsen) Bridges. He grew up in Hudson and graduated from Hudson High School with the class of 1952. Jerry served as an Airman in the U.S. Navy at NAAS Barin Field in Foley, Alabama, during the Korean War. Following his military service, Jerry started his own drywall business and was self-employed for most of his career. On October 20, 1973, he was united in marriage to Anna Barr in Stillwater, MN. Jerry was a member of the American Legion and was very active with the Moose Lodge.
Above everything else, Jerry loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and cherished all the memories they made together. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with extended family, and was fond of playing golf, bowling, and fishing on Yellow Lake. He enjoyed eating candy and always insisted on sharing with others, including the nurses and aids that helped take care of him.
Jerry will remain in the hearts of his loving wife of 48 years, Anna; children, Val (Jim) Anderson, Randy (Michelle) Bridges, Beth Ann (Al) Morley; step-children, Wayne (Sue) Likes, Randy Likes, Roxane (Ric) Peterson; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene “Darby” Hackett; other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his son, Jeff Bridges; daughter, Cindy Bridges; step-son, Steve Likes; grandson, Ben Bridges; his parents, Randy and Myrtle Bridges; and sister, LaVetta Vindal.
Mass of Christian Burial for Jerry will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, at the church. The mass will be livestreamed through the St. Patrick Catholic Church’s Facebook Page. Interment with military honors at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Hudson.
Funeral services are entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson.
