Gerry Lokhorst, age 89, of New Richmond, Wisconsin, peacefully passed away, surrounded by family, on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Regions Hospital. She was the daughter of Roland and Elsie Wahl, born on June 10, 1934. Gerry graduated with honors from Baldwin High School. She married Kenneth Lokhorst on October 10, 1953. She was a woman of incredible faith, with a willingness to help anyone in need. Gerry enjoyed time with family and friends, volunteering and traveling. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and daughter. She is survived by her daughters, Valerie Lokhorst, Cheryl Skaggs, Michele (Tom) Robinson, and Denise (Peter Rittenhouse) Lokhorst; brother-in-law, Ronald (Karen) Lokhorst; cherished cousins, nieces, and nephew. Gerry is preceded in death by her husband, Ken; parents, Roland and Elsie; brothers, LeRoy, Orville and John; and son-in-law, Ron Skaggs. A memorial service for Gerry will take place on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 11:00AM at Bakken-Young Funeral and Cremation Services (728 S Knowles Avenue, New Richmond, WI). A visitation will start one hour prior to the service. Private family interment will be in Baldwin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Boys Town, St. Jude’s or a hospice organization of your choice. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Gerry Lokhorst
