Gina M. Domino, age 48, of Hudson, WI, died unexpectedly on March 15, 2023 at her home in Hudson. She is survived by her husband, Todd; children: Arianna Sbraccia (boyfriend, Joe Kelly), Gianna Sbraccia (fiancé, Joe Nawrocki), Madeline Domino (fiancé, Kale Hilden), Michael Domino, and Cole Domino; father, Sam Ricci; mother, Joan DeSantis; sister, Mia (Mike) Pavicich; Auntie and best friend, Mary Jo (Uncle Denny) Langer; parents-in-law, Barb & Terry Domino; siblings-in-law: Margot (John) Murphy, Daron (Lisa) Domino, and Amy (Rob) Knefelkamp; along with many nieces, nephews, grandkids, cousins, and friends. P receded in death by Paternal Grandparents; Sam and Minnie Ricci Peterson (Sherman Peterson) Maternal Grandparents; Leon and Melva Thom (Clem Huppert).  Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., with a visitation one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment at St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.

