Glory Was born in St. Paul, MN, on April 29th, 1950. She passed away peacefully on November 26th, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Preceded in death by parents Lenore and Leonard and son Jimmy, brothers Leonard, Michael, and Danny.
Survived by husband Shawn, sisters Diane, Robin, and Janine, daughter Margaret, son Kevin, step children Heather and Kris. Grandchildren James, Jack, and Joseph, Step grandchildren Cody and Cole.
She was a Master Gardener and was happiest with dirt on her hands and smudges on her face.
