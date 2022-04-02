Gordon Foster Kirchhoff, age 87 of Hudson, WI, formerly of Mukwonago, WI, passed away March 25, 2022 at Red Cedar Canyon in Hudson surrounded by family. Gordon was born on November 18, 1934, in Chicago, IL, to Ervan and Caroline (Foster) Kirchhoff. He was an avid sports fan being very active in sports growing up and attending York High School in Elmhurst, IL. Gordon umpired baseball for 30 years, was a Packer season ticket holder, and worked at the Brewers’ stadium for many years after retiring from his over thirty-year career at the U.S. Postal Service in Milwaukee. His first date with his wife of 59 years, Mary, was dinner at the John Earnst Cafe followed by a Packer game in Milwaukee where his date walked a mile in her high heels. The couple was blessed with three children, Jeffrey, Deborah, and Michelle; and resided in Mukwonago until relocating to Hudson eight years ago to be closer to family.
Gordon loved music and enjoyed singing in the Vernon Lutheran Church Choir and other community choral groups around Mukwonago. While in Hudson, he attended Bethel Lutheran Church. Gordon was dedicated and loyal to everything he pursued graduating from high school with perfect attendance and retiring from the Postal Service with 3 years of accrued sick leave. Gordon was a US Army Veteran and had served overseas during the Korean War.
If you ask his family, they will tell you that he will be remembered most for being a dedicated family man. Family always came first to Gordy. He attended all concerts, sporting events, awards banquets, graduations, etc of his children and grandchildren. Gordon will remain in the hearts of his wife of 59 years, Mary; children, Jeffrey Kirchhoff, Deborah (Guy) Victor, and Michelle (Chad) Appleby; grandchildren, Leilani, Kainoa, and Malik Victor, and Malia Appleby; brother, Charles (Ann) Kirchhoff; and other relatives and friends. His parents precede him in death.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Gordon Kirchhoff will be held on Friday, May 20th 2022 at 11:00 am followed by a luncheon and visitation starting at 10:00 AM at Vernon Lutheran Church in Mukwonago, WI. Memorials are preferred to Childcare Worldwide and St. Jude’s. Cards for Gordon’s family may be mailed to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI 54016, to be forwarded.
Special thanks to the staff of Red Cedar Canyon Memory Care and Moments Hospice. While they only knew him briefly, they treated Gordon with the highest level of dignity, compassion and care.
