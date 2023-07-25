Grant W. Jensen

Grant Wilbur Jensen, age 75, of Grantsburg, WI, passed away unexpectedly at his home. Grant was born on June 1, 1948 to parents Wilbur and Lorraine (Brown) Jensen. He graduated from St. Croix Central High School and went on to become a skilled carpenter building many homes around the area. He later was a log home dealer going to shows with Judy. He sold and built beautiful log homes. He had a gift of designing and building anything. He built his own home in Grantsburg. He kept busy building all kinds of furniture, bird feeders, signs and anything else you could think of. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, and loved hunting trips with his buddies at the cabin. He enjoyed wildlife and loved bird watching and was fond of the many animals that would visit his house, but he had a special place in his heart for his dogs. Grant was also a fantastic cook and a loyal Green Bay Packer fan.
Nothing made him happier then when he was around his kids and grandkids who adored Grandpa. His generous and giving nature was just one of the many things that made Grant special. He was always wanting to help others and make them happy. He also knew how to have a good time and was good at making anything fun. He was never one to complain and could handle just about anything life threw at him with a smile on his face.
He will be missed greatly by his loving wife of 34 years Judy; children Scott (Beth) Jensen and Kelly (Keith) Smith; step daughters Heather (AJ) McMahan and Stacy (Israel) Love; grandchildren Andrew, Jack, Ryan, Talon, Reese, Tyra, Isaac, Malachias, Jasmine, Naomi, and Azariah; siblings Mark (Monika) Jensen, Marsha Weiss, Gloria (Craig) Rasmussen, Sonya Affolter; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Craig “Louie”; nephew Paxton Rasmussen; brother-in-laws Jerry Weiss and Gary Affolter.
A visitation for Grant will be on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, WI from 10-12pm, followed by burial at Warren Cemetery in Roberts. A celebration of life will take place after his burial at Roberts Warren Town Hall from 1-4pm. Memorials are preferred to the family.
