Gregory Sutter, 68, of Hudson, Wisconsin passed away December 31st, 2021.
Greg was born May 2nd, 1953 to Sherman and Margaret (Gartmen) Sutter. He graduated from Hudson High School in 1971.
Greg was a woodworker, Carpenter, and later in life a writer. He loved the Great Outdoors and endless conversation. He also read voraciously and enjoyed time with family. He will be missed greatly.
He is survived by his daughter, Carrie Sutter; brother, Steve (Colleen) Sutter; brother, Mark (Jill) Sutter; and sister, Sandy (Tim) Meyer.
Services are being planned for a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.