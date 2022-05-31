Gretta Parent

Gretta Pearl Parent, age 91, of New Richmond, Wisconsin, passed away on May 26, 2022 at River Falls Hospital. She was born on January 20, 1931 to Roy V. Miller and Grace E. (McKnight) Miller in Cylon, Wisconsin. Gretta attended New Richmond High School for three years. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and reading in her spare time. Gretta also loved to garden and worked hard cooking and canning in the kitchen. Gretta especially loved having her family around.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Grace Miller; beloved husband, Gilbert Parent; and siblings, Arlene Pickard, Ardis Peterson, Marilyn Kiekhoefer, Sheryl DeMattis, Delores Miller, Peggy Reed, Elmwood Miller, and Dywane Miller.
Gretta is survived by her children, Robert “Bob” (Carrie) Parent, and Sandra Bottolfson; siblings, Dorothy (John) Daymont, Bev (Glenn) Berger, Barb (Bill) Jahnke, Judy Goodwin, Dick (Lois) Miller; grandchildren, Merlyn and Ashley Leslie Jr., Teresa (Chad) Wegener, Stacy (Brent) Swanson, Amy (Garett) Monson, Jami (Will) Graves, Aaron (Ashley) Parent; great grandchildren, Brittany (Autumn) Stuntz, Dylan (Alexandria) Leslie, Trent (Madison) Leslie, Taylor (Hunter) Lewis, Jon (Shanna) Newton, Zachary (Grace) Newton, Logan (Kamryn) Newton, Camryn (Dalton) Cox, Morgan Swanson, Jake Swanson, Zaylee Potting, Graydon Monson, Max Monson; great great grandchildren, Lucas Leslie, Gavin Graves, Ella Graves, Bree Parent.
Visitation will be held from 1:30-4 PM on Thursday June 2, 2022 at Cullen Crea Funeral Home. Interment at Clear Lake Cemetery.
