Harold “Harry” Stephen Trieb, 68, passed away October 12, 2021 at his home in Elwell, Michigan. He was born February 7, 1953 in St Paul MN, the second of four children born to Lt. Col. Harold and Claire Trieb.
As a young boy Harry’s family lived in many different states due to the fact that his father was in the U.S. Air Force. The family settled in Hudson WI in 1969. After graduating from Hudson High School in 1971 he worked for Andersen Windows in Bayport MN. Later in his life he ventured out on his own to start an antique business. He loved researching, finding and collecting antiques and collectibles with his wife of 26 years, Linda (McMurphy) Trieb, it was a passion they both shared. They also both loved watching the wild life and nature out their back door from their country home.
Harry is survived by his wife, Linda of Elwell, MI; two children and their spouses, Doug and Kristin Trieb of New Hope, MN, Ann and George Diab of Las Vegas, NV; four step-children and spouses, Jennifer and Brett Reichardt, Laura Reynolds, Andrea Myers, Dana and Chelsie Plotner; his mother, Claire (Huber) Trieb of Hudson, WI; three siblings and their spouses, Carol and Marvin Bedient of Caldwell, ID, John Trieb and Mary Hirsch of Hudson, WI, James and Xia Trieb of Green Bay, WI; Harry was grandfather to twelve grandchildren
He is preceded in death by his father Lt Col Harold Trieb of Hudson, WI. Shine on Moon Child, we love you and will miss you!
There will not be a public service or memorial at this time due to COVID. Cremation conducted by Lux Funeral Home, Alma, MI.
