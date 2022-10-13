Harold J. Ziemer, age 95 of New Richmond, Wi, died on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Westfields Hospital in New Richmond. Harold was born the son of Herman and Olga (Hardies) Ziemer on July 30, 1927 on the family farm near Glenwood City, WI. He grew up near Glenwood City, graduating from Glenwood City High School with the class of 1947. On June 25, 1949, Harold was married to Leona Sicard at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in New Richmond, WI. The family moved to New Richmond in 1956. Harold spent 35 years on the assembly line for the Ford Motor Company retiring in 1982. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, working in his lawn and garden, and polka dancing on Sunday afternoon at the Red Rooster. Harold was an excellent wood worker. He made a dresser for each grandchild. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and following them in their activities. He was an active member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. Harold was a firm, caring man with a great sense of humor. He liked a job done and very particular about the details. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Olga Ziemer; wife, Leona Ziemer; grandson, Grant Brotzler; sons-in-law, John Wulf and Thomas Kahler; sister, Loretta (Art) Kaiser; and brother, Lyle (Ida) Ziemer. Harold is survived by his children, John (Kate) Ziemer, Karen Wulf, Kathy (Terry) Bork, Jeff (Beth) Ziemer, Janice (Don) Diedrich, Kristina (Craig) Schmalz, Brad Ziemer, and Julie (Buddy) Longen; 24 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 11 am at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church 365 W River Driver New Richmond, WI and streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/harold-ziemer-10-10-2022/. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 2-5 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Avenue New Richmond, WI and on Monday from 10-11 am at the church. Interment will be in the New Richmond Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Harold J. Ziemer
