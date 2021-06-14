Harold John Schachtner, age 93, passed away peacefully on June 10th, 2021 at his home in Somerset, WI. He was born October 8th 1927 in Carroll, IA to Al and Margaret (Budden) Schachtner. Harold met and married his lifelong love Margaret “Jean” Hanks, who preceded him in death in 2019, after 69 years of marriage.
They moved from Iowa to Somerset, WI to farm with his brothers. He gained employment at Andersen’s Window Corporation in Bayport, MN. After 34 years of employment at Andersen’s he retired in 1987, and traveled extensively with his wife, Jean, across the United States and Europe. He was an active deer hunter and fisherman, who enjoyed creating and building things, and a good game of golf. Farming was also in his blood and a part of his life, as he lived on farms his entire life. He also enjoyed being with friends, family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Harold served in the Army Air Corps and is a member of the American Legion Post #111 of Somerset, WI.
Harold was active in church and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, and the Catholic Order of Foresters.
He is survived by his eight children: Margaret Cook (Terry), Mary Jane Hopp (Brian), Cathleen Bonniwell (David), Christine Smith (Doyle), Harold J. Schachtner Jr, William Schachtner (Marie), Carol Schachtner (Perry Krieble), and Joseph Schachtner (Patty), along with 18 Grandchildren and 28 Great-Grandchildren. We will miss you Dad!
Funeral services will be 11AM, Friday, June 18, 2021 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Somerset, WI. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at St. Anne’s Friday morning. Interment at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson.
