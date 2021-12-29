Harriet Gushue, age 73, of Hudson, WI passed away on December 27, 2021, with her beloved family holding her hands and reading to her. Harriet was the oldest child born on October 21, 1948 in Bagley Iowa to exceptional parents, Dee and Zola Krueger. She grew up on a true Iowa farm – sharing stories of bringing in Bessy the cow for milking, and hard work in the fields.
She earned her RN at Iowa Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Des Moines, Iowa. At 6’2 wearing an old WWII helmet and riding her vespa scooter to the hospital, Harriet was quite the sight. Graduation night, the Iowa farm girl headed to New York City to be an RN at St. Luke’s Hospital. She worked in St. Luke’s for 20 years, most of them as the head nurse in the cardiac cath lab. Harriet loved her nursing days, and often remarked that between patients in the lab she and the other nurses would do Jane Fonda exercises!
While living in New Jersey, she caught John’s eye during events at the Tall Club – and they bonded over a special pair of shoes that Harriet asked John to bring back to her during one of his frequent trips to Boston. Through the Tall Club they were even on the Regis Philben talk show on Valentine’s Day – Harriet could barely speak in all her excitement.
Harriet and John were married at Hackensack, NJ on September 15, 1984 in an intimate ceremony. They lived in a gorgeous old home in Paterson, New Jersey that came “with a guarantee” for children. Harriet’s last day as a cardiac nurse was the day of her daughter, Taralinda’s, baby shower at the hospital.
She poured her heart and soul into raising what she self proclaimed were two “lovely ladies”, Taralinda and Anna Christine. Harriet and John moved the family back to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1991, living three hours from Harriet’s parents’ farm. Harriet began building her Shaklee business, and a health nut herself, enjoyed helping others become more healthy.
In 2001, the family moved to Hudson, WI. Harriet absolutely loved Hudson – and Hudson loved her back. She maintained a very active social life as President of the Women’s Club, a key member in Garden Club, a spectacular speaker in Toastmasters, the best ladies coffee group, and many volunteer opportunities including some at St. Patrick’s Church. Raising two teenage girls, Harriet had more than a few struggles. She is still looking for whomever walked off with her potato peeler…!
Her girls continued to be her pride and joy. Her favorite recent moment was celebrating her 70th birthday with her two girls in Paris. She also enjoyed traveling to visit them in Madison and Chicago – and, of particular fondness, was Sundara Spa. Special times were spent on TL’s sailboat on Lake Mendota, and shopping with AC. She also enjoyed yearly cruises with John – including a recent two-week trip through the Panama Canal in 2020.
As she grew older, Harriet loved staying up with technology. She was a whiz with all her Apple devices, and even learned how to use the self-driving features on her beloved Tesla, named Miss Bluebell.
Harriet struggled with heart failure and during her last ICU stay, wanted to go home. The family respected her wishes and brought her home to be in her own bed. As a family, we enjoyed many special moments snuggled up next to her. We are so grateful for the opportunity to tell her how much we – and the rest of the world – loved her. She will be dearly missed by her husband John, daughters Taralinda Willis (Dale), and Anna Stockdale (Dan), brother Alex, extended family, neighbors, and friends. In lieu of flowers, she asked that contributions in her honor be made to the Hudson Public Library in her name.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 from 5 – 7 p.m. at O’Connell Funeral Home in Hudson. Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 12noon at St Patrick’s Church in Hudson. The family requires all guests to wear masks as we remember Harriet together. On Sunday, January 9, 2022 Harriet will be laid to rest at Richland Cemetery in Guthrie County, Iowa next to her parents. Guests wishing to attend the graveside service can meet at Panora Church of the Brethren at 3:30 p.m. for a brief prayer service prior to driving to the cemetery together.
