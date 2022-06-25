Harriet Meath

Harriet Mary Meath, age 99, of Hammond WI, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Hammond Health Services with family by her side. Harriet was born on May 6, 1923 to parents William and Mary (Higgins) Holland. She graduated from New Richmond High School and shortly after married the love of her life James Meath on May 1, 1947.
Harriet and James raised their family in Hammond where Harriet worked at the Post Office and was an active community member. She was a recipient of the Heartland Hammond Award in 2002 and she was also awarded the Outstanding St. Croix County Senior Award in 2013 for her volunteer work in her community, most notably at the American Heritage. She was also known for her baking, her apples pies were her specialty, and being a proud Democrat all her life.
She will be greatly missed by her children Mary (Don) Nylund of Alexandria, MN, and Kathy (Melissa Hattman) Meath of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren Jennifer Schmidt and Jeffrey (Shauna) Nylund; great grandchildren Thomas, Benjamin, Evy, Hank, Clara, and Charlie; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband James; brothers William Holland and Harry Holland.
Her funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 24, 2022 at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church in Hammond. Visitation will be an hour and a half prior to mass from 9:30 am – 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Heritage Auxiliary, 425 Davis St, Hammond, WI 54015 or to St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church, 1265 Ridgeway St, Hammond, WI 54015. Her service will be livestreamed through the link found on her obituary on the O’Connell Funeral Homes website. Immediately following services please join us for a celebration of life reception and luncheon at the Pheasant Hills Golf Club 1025 170th St, Hammond, WI 54015.
Thank you to Hammond Health Care Center Staff for her excellent care.
