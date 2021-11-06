Harry I. Nelson, age 79, of Star Prairie passed away from cardiac complications on Monday, November 1, 2021 at the Amery Hospital. He graduated from New Richmond High School in 1960. Harry served his country in the US Army and was awarded soldier of the month in 1963 in Germany. In 1971, he earned his BS degree in History from UW-River Falls. In that same year, Harry married Gloria Nelson at Zion Lutheran Church in Farmington. He worked over 30 years as an engineer with Andersen Windows. He designed the easy wash tilt windows. In retirement, winters were spent in Harlingen, TX at Dixieland Park where he developed good friends. Time spent golfing, fishing and coffee with his buddies are things Harry enjoyed. He is survived by his wife, Gloria; son, Christopher (Anita) Nelson; grandchildren, Nora and Max Nelson; bonus grandson, Gavin Peterman; sister-in-law, Ruth Nelson; other relatives and many friends. Harry is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Mary (Aulds) Nelson; and brother, Marvin Nelson. A memorial service will be held Monday, December 6, 2021 at 11:00 am at West Immanuel Lutheran Church. Visitation will also be Monday from 10-11 am at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of donor’s choice. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Harry I. Nelson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Currently in Cannon Falls
51°F
Clear
68°F / 43°F
10 PM
51°F
11 PM
51°F
12 AM
50°F
1 AM
49°F
1 AM
49°F
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2021 Star-Observer, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.