Harvey J. Springer Jr., age 70, of Osceola, WI, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2022 at home.
Harvey was born on August 22, 1951 in Osceola, WI to Harvey Sr. and Mary Jane (Davison) Springer. He attended Osceola High School, and went on to join the United States Army, where he proudly served in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1974. Upon his return, he began a career as a sheet metal worker at Dufresne Manufacturing, eventually retiring in 2017.
Harvey was a lover of the outdoors, and enjoyed fishing and hunting on the family farm. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and rarely was there a day that he wasn’t wearing some form of Packer garb. He showed his love through teasing and jokes, so if he was giving you a hard time, it meant you were someone he cared about.
He is survived by his children: Jessica (Dan) Thompson, Jason (Allison) Springer, and Candie Thomas; grandchildren: Tyler Hastings, Taylor (Harrison) Springer, Hunter Thompson, Johnathan Thomas, and Hannah Thomas; and siblings: Steve (Julie) Cross, David Springer, Barbara (Bryan) Ellevold, and Alan (Mary) Springer. He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Melvin Springer, Ramona Brawford, and Robert Springer.
A private family graveside service will be held at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in East Farmington, WI.
