Harvey R. Nelson, age 90, of Hudson, WI, formerly of Oakdale, MN, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2021, at Red Cedar Canyon, surrounded by his family.
Harvey was born on June 14, 1931, in Rosholt, SD, to Nencel and Elizabeth (Matteson) Nelson. He grew up in Rosholt until his family moved to New London, MN, where he began high school and met his high school sweetheart, Emogene “Jean” McLouth. After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Army, proudly serving during the Korean War.
After his discharge, he attended Brown Institute, where he earned his associates degree and on November 26, 1952, in Lawton, OK, he and Jean were married. Together they were blessed with five children.
Harvey worked for over 36 years at Unisys, working primarily in logistics. He was delighted to work with all three of his sons at the company, eventually retiring in 1993. After his retirement, he enjoyed his time with the Elks in Missouri and the American Legion in Stillwater.
Harvey and Jean were the perfect match, and were each other’s sidekicks throughout the many travels they had together around the United States, Mexico, and Canada in their RV. They also enjoyed their winters in Donna, TX, for over 23 years. He loved golfing, reading Western novels, being stumped by a sudoku, and playing on their neighborhood family softball team. He had a talent and determination for tinkering and fixing things, and possessed a strong work ethic from his time on the family farm. He was always willing to help anyone and never complained about giving his time to others. His dedication and love for his family was his greatest passion and joy. He was a patient, thoughtful, and generous man and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jean of Hudson, WI; children: Robert (Kathy) Nelson of Lakeville, MN, Betty (Dale) Wendorff of Hudson, WI, Jeffrey (Jeanette) Nelson of Fairmont, MN, and Timothy (Cindy) Nelson of Hudson, WI; grandsons: Corey Nelson, Justin Nelson, Carl Wendorff, Jesse Prochniak, and Jason Prochniak; granddaughters: Katie Atkinson, Bobbi Reese, Laura Lemke, Kelley Nelson, and Renée Nelson; great-grandchildren: Brooklyn Prochniak, Bryer Prochniak, and CJ Nelson; sister, Cleone Gable; and sisters-in-law, Doris Nelson and JoAnn Nelson.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Karen Nelson; brothers: Delmar (Irene) Nelson, Howard Nelson, Russell (Fran) Nelson, and Claude Nelson; sister, Ellen (Geness) Wold; and brother-in-law, Ole Gable.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Church – Highlands Campus, 504 Frontage Rd., Hudson with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Union Cemetery in Maplewood, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Lakeview Hospice and the Leukemia Foundation.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
