Helen Hanken

Helen Roselle Hanken, age 94, passed away peacefully on Dec 5, 2022 at Artis Senior Living in Woodbury, MN. Helen was born on Oct 10, 1928 to Raymond and Hilda (Bakken) Falstad. Helen was united in marriage on August 12, 1961 in Spooner, WI to Arvin Hanken. This union blessed them with two children; Laurel and Kari.
Helen was born and raised in Spooner, WI where she attended school, worked at the Spooner Bank, and met her future husband, Arvin. They made their home in Hudson, WI. After her husband’s death, Helen continued to raise her two girls plus began working at 3M, where she worked until her retirement in 1992.
Helen enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, and extensive travel. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Hudson for many years. Helen’s focus in life was on her church, family, and being a good mother to her girls. The people close to her will remember her as a self-less, resilient, knowledgeable, productive, compassionate, and talented woman.
Helen will remain in the hearts of her children: Laurel (Alcides) Alvarez of Woodbury, MN, Kari (John) Egan of DeForest, WI; siblings: Robert Falstad, Russell (Kay) Falstad; Sister-in-laws: Shirley Falstad, Julie Foulke; grandchildren: Andrew (Elizabeth) Alvarez, Rachel Alvarez, Nicole (Ian) Jasso, Leah (Ben) Schleppenbach and 10 nieces and nephews.
Helen was proceeded in death by her parents: Raymond and Hilda; Husband: Arvin Hanken; brothers: Charles Falstad, Clifford Falstad.
Services for Helen will be held 2:00pm Tuesday Dec. 13, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Vine St, Hudson. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at church.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home - Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
