Helen Hanken, age 94, of Woodbury, MN, formerly of Hudson, WI, passed away on December 5, 2022 at Artis Senior Living in Woodbury, surrounded by her family.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Vine St., Hudson with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Willow River Cemetery. O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
