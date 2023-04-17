Helen Jeanette (Stewart) Rohde

Helen Jeanette Rohde, 84 an angel on this earth entered her new duties as an angel in heaven with her family by her side April 15, 2023 at Woodland Hills in Hudson, WI.

Helen was born August 29, 1938 in Ashland, Wi to Robert and Minnette (Thompson) Stewart. She graduated Greenwood High School in 1957 in Greenwood, WI where she was a leader in cheerleading, music, band, plays, and many other high school activities. She attended UW Stevens Point and then Nurses training in Marshfield, WI. She was married to Gary Rohde on June 18, 1960 and soon after resided in Colby, WI. She also lived in Madison but spent the majority of her life residing in River Falls.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; Minnette (Stewart) Jepson, Robert Stewart, Glen Stewart, Keith Stewart, Duane Stewart, Marylou (Stewart Decker, Lloyd Stewart, and Father and Mother-in-law, Gilbert and Lucille Rohde.

Survived by sons Dean (Laurie), Doug (Pam), Steve (Crystal), Grandchildren, Jackson (Ali), Mason, Kaitlyn, Madison, Maxx, Whitney, and Great-Grand Children Tenley and Wade and many other family members.

Helen’s full-time job was a homemaker which she excelled at in every way. As her children were older and in school, she spent time working as a substitute teacher, librarian, dental assistant and managed multi-family housing that she and Gary owned.

She was widely known as a lady full of energy that would provide most of her free time to civic and public organizations. She was very involved in Music Madams, PEO Hospital Auxiliary, Meals on Wheels, and several Church groups and activities. She was very musically talented with the voice of an angel and enjoyed many years singing for the church choir.

Gary and Helen’s Lake home in NW Wisconsin was purchased in 1970. This was the base camp for family resort activities on the lake with their children. More weekends than not were spent at the lake where she truly enjoyed doting over her family and friends, another activity she loved and very much excelled at. She was the ultimate hostess and took great pleasure in serving others. The most important aspect of her life was her family and sharing in their many activities. Her smile and gracious attitude were known far and wide. Helen made everyone she met feel special.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday April 26, 2023 at Spirit of Grace Methodist Church in River Falls, WI. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am and the funeral will be held at 12 pm with a luncheon to follow the service. The Visitation, Funeral, and Luncheon wil all take place at the church located at 127 S 2nd St, River Falls. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, River Falls at a later date.

Arrangements are with O’Connell Funeral Home in Hudson, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Lakeview Hospice, Stillwater or Spirit of Grace Methodist Church in River Falls.

