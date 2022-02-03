Hendrix Rodney Price, age 4 months, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 at The Children’s Hospital in St. Paul, MN.
Although Hendrix was only on this Earth for a short while, he touched many lives. He encompassed love in every way through his family and community of faith. His face would light up with joy and contentment whenever being held. Hendrix was easy going and even easier, to love. He will never be forgotten.
Hendrix will remain in the hearts of his loving parents, Rodney and Tara Price; siblings, Brielle, Titan, and Chevelle Price; grandparents, Kathy (Rick) Kuyava, Myron Marquette, and Art and Sharon Price; great-grandmother, Irene Marquette; aunts, Katie (Jared) Anderson-Bachler, Cassandra Price, Sarah (Ian) Boyle, Stephanie (Mike) Reneau, and Rachal Price; uncles, Jeremy Marquette, Derek (Lacey) Marquette, Derek (Tara) Price, Shane Price, and Sheldon Price; and other family.
He is preceded in death by his uncle, Dustin Marquette; maternal great-grandparents, Myles Marquette, Marian and Robert Marsolek, and paternal great-grandparents, Marcy (Francis) Ourada, and Edward and Rita Price.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Hendrix at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022 at St. Bridget Catholic Church 211 E. Division St. River Falls, WI 54022. Visitation to take place one hour prior at church. Burial to follow at St. Bridget’s Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the family.
Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of River Falls.
