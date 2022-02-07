Henry Waltman Higgins

Henry ‘Hank’ Higgins, age 29 of River Falls died unexpectedly of heart complications on Thursday, February 3rd at the River Falls Area Hospital. Henry was born on March 3, 1992 in Kentfield, California; the son of William and Terese Waltman Higgins. He attended Park School in Mill Valley, California before moving to Wisconsin. He graduated from River Falls High School in the class of 2010. He furthered his education at the University of Colorado, Boulder where he received a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Business. His love of food and hospitality were a perfect fit for the restaurant industry. He found much success working for Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, a premiere restaurant corporation based in Chicago. He would later join his father and brother, Tyler, in owning and operating Floodwater restaurant in Mill Valley.
Most recently, he moved back to Wisconsin and Blue Sky Farm, his old stomping grounds in River Falls. Nothing made him smile more than spending time with the love of his life, Jeannette Sozanski. He enjoyed relaxing at home with Jeanette making a romantic dinner and watching a movie with their lively dog, Roux.
Henry grew up in Mill Valley, Marin County the home of mountain biking. Riding his bike on Mount Tamalpais brought him such joy. He was a thrill seeker, enjoyed snow boarding, fishing, skate boarding, sky diving, any dare devil adventure.
Henry will live on in the hearts of his beloved family, mother Terry Waltman Higgins; father Bill Higgins; his soul mate Jeanette Sozanski: siblings Tyler, his wife Caley Higgins and their children Tatum and Bridger; his sister Morgan Higgins and her husband Ryan Sherrill; sister Gia Higgins, and brothers Jasper Higgins and Wyatt Higgins; as well as aunts and uncles, numerous cousins and countless friends. His grandparents Len and Milly Waltman, and Richard and Betty Higgins precede him in death.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Henry will be at 11:11 am, Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at St. Bridget Catholic Church; 211 East Division Street, River Falls, WI 54022 with Fr. Jerry Harris officiating. A Visitation will be from 9:00am until the start of Mass. Memorials are preferred to The American Heart Association or a charity of the donor’s discretion.
