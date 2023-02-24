Herbert Behl, Jr.

Herbert Allen Behl Jr., of New Richmond (formerly Clintonville) left his earthly body on February 7, 2023, after a fulfilling and well sustained 91 years. Those he leaves behind are both comforted by all the wonderful memories and devastated by the loss of such an honorable man. Herb was born in Milwaukee, WI on July 5, 1931, to Herb Behl and Angeline “Gayley” (Polzien). He graduated from Pulaski High School in Milwaukee and proudly served his country in the US Air Force from 1951-1955. He married the wonderful and beautiful La Verne (Noga) on November 30, 1957. Herb and La Verne raised three incredible daughters, Karen (Rick) DuChene of Monticello, MN, Donna (Jeff) Feuerstein of Sturgeon Bay, WI and Nancy (Mark) Foster of New Richmond, WI. Even when hundreds to thousands of miles separated them, they were relentless upon prioritizing family. Because the sun will still rise each day and set each evening, their daughters are left to live out the legacy of their parents. In 1986 after a successful career as an Air Traffic Controller, Herb retired. However, his strong work ethic and many passions kept him from slowing down. Herb would continue to work in different positions at various airports over his retirement years. He spent most of his retirement as airport manager in Clintonville, WI. If you knew Herb, you’d know that he was a Patriotic man who loved his Country and was always happy to “discuss” his view on our Nation. He had a heart that was born to serve; he was an active American Legion Life Member, a Member of the Moose Lodge, and a proud Linches Raider. He also spent countless hours and resources supporting The Potato Head Project (after the birth of his micro preemie great-granddaughters) and was their biggest fan. Herb continuously and faithfully served the Lord, was an active member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Clintonville, and more recently attended Cornerstone in New Richmond. After the passing of his first wife, LaVerne, after more than 50 years, Herb would remarry and, in his passing, leaves behind his beloved wife Karen, of eleven years. They lived in New Richmond, WI and were more commonly known as Great Grandpa and Great Grandma. In his spare time Herb enjoyed refinishing furniture, restoring old cars, taking his grandchildren flying in his plane and on iconic adventures to the dump, showing that every day could bring something new and adventurous, even when taking out the trash. Herb lived an incredibly full life, and all who knew him bore witness to his huge heart and endless love, which was evident in his second-to-none hugs. Such a beautiful and impactful difference one single life had. Herb is preceded in death by his parents, his wife La Verne and siblings Jim, Gail & Betty He is survived by his wife, Karen and his daughters and their families, his brother Dennis, and many extended family members. While we will all miss him more than we can express, and are heartbroken that he is no longer with us, we are comforted to know that he has joined La Verne again. Through Herb and La Verne’s children, his memory and kind heart will continue - extending to his eleven Grandchildren and seventeen Great Grandchildren. The loss extends to many more family members and countless friends & loved ones over the course of his years. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 12 noon at Cornerstone Assembly of God Church in New Richmond. Visitation will be one hour before at the church. Cremation services provided by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
“The sorrow we feel when we lose a loved one is the price we pay to have had them in our lives.” - Rob Liano
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.