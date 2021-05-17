Herbert E. Giese

Herbert Earl Giese age 89 of Hudson, WI, passed peacefully on Sunday, May 9 surrounded by his family at his home in Hudson. Herb was born on October 31, 1931 in Wausau WI.
Herb enlisted in the Army and served in the Korean War as a US Sargent from 1952 to 1954. Herb worked for 3M Company in Industrial Mineral Products Division for 37 years starting in Wausau, WI then to Belle Mead, NJ then to St. Paul, MN Corporate Headquarters and retired as Manager in 1992. While living in Hudson he was on the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors for many years and incorporated some important changes during the time he served. H erb enjoyed many things in his lifetime. Here are some of the highlights: He enjoyed watching his family grow, cruising the St. Croix River in his variety of boats, and hanging out at Lake Chippewa Flowage Campground at his park model home. He enjoyed golfing with his family and friends. In his younger days he also enjoyed some travels down south and Caribbean cruises. He was active in his church over the years serving on church councils and ushering. He was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed politics. At home, Herb enjoyed being in his yard, wood working and was quite the handyman. He did many projects around his homes himself. He was a big lover of family pets and loved his many cats over the years and his dog Hunter.
Herb is survived by wife of 28 years, Sherry (Hill); children Kim (Michael) Farber, Angela Giese and Kristine Wanner; Sherry’s son Bill Pariseau; grandchildren Brooke (Paul) Hughes, Ryan Farber, Garret Farber, Joel (Hannah) Farber, Chase Farber, Charley Wanner, Grace Wanner and Hazel Wanner; great grandchildren Tailynne, Austin, Caliah, Zoey and Ava. Herb is preceded in death by his wife of 37 years Esther (Clairmore), mother Eileen, father Herbert and sister Lois Graebel.
A small service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 21 with a limited covid restricted visitation one-hour prior at Bethel Lutheran Church (920 Third Street, Hudson WI). (Masks are required.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.