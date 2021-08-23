Herbert “Herb”  W. Frye

Herbert W. Frye, age 94, of Hudson, WI, passed away on August 19, 2021 at Hudson Hospital, surrounded by his family.
Herb was born on March 11, 1927 on the family farm in Trimbelle, WI, to Edmund and Anna (Wussler) Frye. He grew up and attended school in Big River, WI. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge, he was united in marriage to Colleen R. Holden on June 20, 1953 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Ellsworth, WI. Their marriage would be blessed with 4 children: Jonel, Scott, Lori, and Julie.
Early in the marriage Herb worked for United Refrigeration. He joined the City of Hudson Water Department where he ultimately retired as Superintendent of Waterworks. He was a member of the Hudson volunteer Fire Department for over 40 years, serving as Fire Chief for the last 10. Through his work Herb made many friends in a community where he was proud to live.
His handyman skills carried over at both work and home. He took great satisfaction in DIY projects, working the problem and thinking it through. This was his inquisitive and creative nature. He loved to garage sale and salvage and he would always have the perfect tool or piece of wire or lumber to finish the project at hand. In his retirement he was ready to show up with his tractor and dig holes, push a rock or blaze the trail for the annual woodcutting weekend in Cumberland.
His true joy was spending time with his family. Being together was most important with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at holidays, game days, celebrations or any excuse to get together to grill. He loved his brothers: Howard, Eldon and Jerry and spent much time with them and their families. Summers were shared on or around Devils Lake in Burnett Co WI. It was a rare weekend when at least 2 of the boys were not together.
Herb is survived by his children: Jonel McGee of Roberts WI, Scott (Paula) Frye of Hudson WI, Lori Frye of St. Paul MN and Julie (Mark) Arnold of Gardiner NY; grandchildren: Angela (Keith Green) Larson, Megan McConaughey, Katie (Ed) Mendez, Becky (Kevin) Reed, Joe Frye, Emma Frye, Sophia Dahlke, Zoe (Paul) White, Willis (Gracie Leavitt) Arnold; 10 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Eldon Frye and Jerome (Gaye) Frye. He is preceded in death by his wife, Colleen; parents, Edmund and Anna (Wussler) Frye; brother, Howard; son-in-law, Lyle McGee; and sisters-in-law, Donna Frye and Marion Frye.
Visitation for Herb will be held from 10:00a.m. – 12:00p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church. The Mass will be livestreamed on St. Patrick’s Facebook Page. Private family interment at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Hudson. Memorials are preferred to the Christian Community Home in Hudson.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
