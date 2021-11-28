Howard Brown

We mourn the passing of Howard S. Brown, Hudson, Wisconsin, our dear father, grandfather and friend. On November 26, 2021 Howard gathered up his woodworking tools, put on his Andersen Windows’ jacket and hat and left all of us forever to once again be with Dot, his beloved wife.
Howard was born March 29,1928 in Hudson, where he lived his entire life. He graduated from Hudson High School in 1946. He and Dot were married for 60 years and raised three daughters. Dot passed away in 2006.
Howard was generous to all. The eternal optimist, the sun was always shining. He loved meeting people and had the gift of gab. After a successful career of 38 years at Andersen Windows he retired in 1989 to spend more time with Dot, family and friends.
Rather than mourn, he asked us to celebrate his life and love each other deeply. He adored his family and friends. He loved hunting, trap shooting, wood-carving and wood-turning. He made beautiful pieces of art from wood. Howard was known throughout the Midwest as a champion marksman for trap and skeet shooting. He always felt fortunate to have traveled to places such as Hawaii, Mexico, Canada and Europe. He was a founding member of the St. Croix Rod and Gun Club, North Hudson. After retirement from Andersen’s Howard and Dot bought a vacation home on Devils Lake near Webster, Wisconsin. In March 2018 he celebrated his 90th birthday and was ecstatic over 200 people attended.
Preceded in death by his wife, Dot; parents Howard P. and Lilah (Rose) Brown; an infant son, Howard Eric; grandson Rick Muenich and great-grandson Nathan Muenich. Also preceded in death by his four sisters and their husbands: Phyllis (Pat) Moriarty, Donna (Clyde) Christensen, Sally (Bill) Bethke and Nancy (Dale/Hoagie) Carmichael.
Howard remains in the hearts of his three daughters, Dianne (Bill) Hale, Issaquah, Washington; Patricia (Richard) Muenich, Hudson, Wisconsin; and, Jody (Fernando) Miranda, West Lakeland, Minnesota. Howard is also survived by his best friend, brother-in-law and hunting partner George “Gus” Nelson and his wife Dorothy, Hudson. Also survived by six grandchildren: Jason (Bridget) Muenich; Mindi Martinez; Michelle Muenich; Amy (Dan) Hollingsworth; Jamie Hindahl; and, Natalie (Grant) Warmus. Also survived by ten great-grandchildren: Michael, Alex, Maddy, Anja, Piper, Sophie, Andon, Tyler, Kai and Elena.
Howard will be forever loved, forever missed. We remember he was proud to say he was “…..Howard Brown the Man of Renown From Hudson Town”. He lived quite the life…..survived a hotel fire in Las Vegas, robbed at gunpoint in Atlanta and traveled to Germany to select new wood cutting equipment for Andersen Windows. He played baseball against Bud Grant when Bud pitched for the Osceola Braves. Howard’s comments batting against Bud? “I did not do very well!” One of his high school coaches was the infamous Marty Crowe. He also boxed and played football and basketball for Hudson High School. He ski jumped at the ski jump at Coon Hill on the east side of Hudson. Howard built his family’s first home on 10th Street with the help of Sam and Fred Rose. As a teenager he worked as a 3rd Cook on the Empire Builder passenger train between St. Paul and Seattle. He always joked, “……he cracked eggs all the way to Seattle and back”. And, to think his mother always wanted him to be a priest! With fondness we will remember his jokes and rhymes about the pelican, Billy Goat and the choo-choo train
Almost all of Howard’s friends have passed away, but he grew up in an era when most everyone had a nickname. He was friends with “Jupe”, “Reddy”, “Hoagie”, “Tucker”, “Peanuts”, “Babe”, “Chick”, “Willy” and “Buckwheat”. Named after his father, Howard garnered the name “Junior”.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Howard will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30th, at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hudson. The family requests that masks be worn. The mass will be livestreamed through the St. Patrick Catholic Church Facebook page. Private interment at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Hudson.
Howard’s family wants to extend sincere appreciation to the wonderful and gracious staff at Wintergreen and Pine Ridge in Hudson and hospice from Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Hudson Police Department or St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Hudson.
“Had a Calf and that’s Half.
Put Him in a Stall and That’s All!”
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
