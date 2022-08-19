Howard F. Smeby

Age 79 of North Hudson
Beloved Husband and Father
Passed away on August 13, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kay; daughter, Sarah (Ryan Schultz); brother, James (Fran) Smeby; in-laws, Cletus (Peggy) Ratigan, JoAnn (Allen) Olson; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, John Dirks; sister, Patricia Smeby; sister/brother-in-law, Phyllis (Sid) Tull. Services to be held at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER (2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater, MN) Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Monday, August 29th with a visitation one hour prior to service and from 4-8PM, Sunday, August 28th. Interment Fairview Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.